Education and skills form core of India-Singapore talks in New Delhi

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, September 5, focusing on expanding cooperation in education and skill development. “Had a fruitful discussion with India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on strengthening Singapore-India cooperation in education and skills development — a key pillar of our strong bilateral partnership,” Wong posted on X after the meeting.

Talks with PM Modi

Earlier on Thursday, September 5, Wong held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. The leaders reviewed areas of collaboration including trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, healthcare, sustainability, defence, security and people-to-people ties. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two prime ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as reported by Punjab News Express.

A joint statement confirmed the adoption of a roadmap for the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), setting direction for deeper cooperation in eight sectors: economic engagement, skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare, cultural exchanges, and defence and security.

Expanding cooperation

India and Singapore agreed to progress on the Third Review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and achieve a substantial review of the ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in 2025. The roadmap also includes joint work on advanced manufacturing industrial parks, fintech and cybersecurity collaboration, space sector partnerships, and green initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance.