Delhi felicitates 118 teachers, launches Nipun Sankalp literacy drive

The Delhi government on Friday felicitated 118 educators with the State Teachers’ Award 2025 and rolled out Nipun Sankalp, a new programme to boost foundational literacy and numeracy, reported The Economic Times.

Awards and recognition

At the ceremony, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Education Minister Ashish Sood honoured the awardees.

Two teachers — Pinki, an assistant teacher with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Deepsika Dandhu, a government school teacher, received special recognition on the recommendation of the Ministry of Education.

Exhibition and initiatives

An exhibition featuring 11 thematic stalls showcased innovations in education, including CM Shri Schools, Samagra Shiksha, Vidyanjali, vocational training, language labs, and sports education.

Contributions of institutions such as Sardar Patel and Bal Bharati schools were highlighted.

A National Emblem installation and a digital exhibition, Virasat bhi Vikas bhi, traced the history of Indian education from the Vedic age to the present.

Government’s vision

Sood underlined that Teachers’ Day reflects “the larger purpose of education and the contribution of teachers in shaping future generations.” He added that the government plans to convert all classrooms from classes 9 to 12 into smart classrooms and expand green initiatives through the Ek Pedh Ke Naam 2.0 campaign.

“Teachers’ Day is not just about honouring individuals, but celebrating the collective knowledge and dedication of educators who are driving change in classrooms,” Sood said.