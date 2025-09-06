CBSE rolls out integrated payment system for Class 12 practicals

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the Integrated Payment System (IPS) to streamline payments for Class 12 practical examinations in the 2024-25 academic year. As noted by The Times of India report, the initiative is aimed at reducing delays and ensuring transparency in the disbursal of remuneration to examiners, observers, and other functionaries.

Principals made accountable

Schools have been instructed to immediately update and finalise details of exam staff on the IPS portal. The Board has stressed that accuracy in uploading bank details is critical. Any error leading to payments being credited to unintended recipients will make recovery the sole responsibility of the concerned principal. CBSE has directed principals to personally verify and vet all entries before submission.

A senior CBSE official said, “Principals must ensure the correctness of data, as they will be held accountable for any lapses.”

Safeguards for special needs students

Alongside IPS, CBSE has launched a separate portal for Children with Special Needs (CWSN). Schools must upload relevant documents and student details between September 9 and September 22, 2025, to ensure timely relaxations and exemptions. The Board has positioned this step as a measure to promote inclusivity and fairness in national-level examinations.

The IPS rollout underlines CBSE’s push for institutional discipline, combining digital accuracy in payments with proactive facilitation for CWSN students.