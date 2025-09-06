News

AP ICET 2025: Last date to apply for final phase counselling today

AP ICET 2025 final phase registration closes today; candidates can lock college choices till September 8
APSCHE will close the registration process for the final phase of AP ICET 2025 counselling today, September 6
APSCHE will close the registration process for the final phase of AP ICET 2025 counselling today, September 6(Image: PTI)
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration process for the final phase of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 counselling today, September 6, reported Telegraph

The examination facilitates admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes across universities and affiliated colleges in the state.

Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.gov.in

  • Click on Candidate Registration under the forms section

  • Enter your AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth

  • Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

  • Pay the registration fee (Rs 1,200 for Other Castes (OC) and Backward Classes (BC); Rs 600 for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Physically Handicapped (PH)) via debit card, credit card, or net banking

  • Download the payment confirmation slip for future reference

Next steps in counselling

The certificate verification process for uploaded documents will continue until September 7, 2025. 

Registered candidates can exercise their web options for preferred colleges and courses until September 8, 2025. 

The counselling process will conclude with seat allotment in the final phase.

