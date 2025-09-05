SSC reforms exams: AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to boost security, access, and candidate comfort

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled the AADARSH (Advanced and Dependable Assessment & Resourceful Secured Hub) Pariksha Kendra initiative, a reform designed to modernise the nation’s recruitment examinations. The move is aimed at delivering greater transparency, accessibility, and comfort for the more than 2 crore candidates who appear for SSC tests each year.

About 8,000 seats under this initiative will be engaged in forthcoming examinations. The centres will feature ISO-certified infrastructure, computer-based testing, AI-enabled CCTV coverage with zero blind spots, biometric registration areas, air-conditioned halls, baggage counters, secured printing, and on-site technical support. Operations will be overseen through a centrally monitored command room to ensure a tamper-proof process.

The Commission has also assured that over 90 per cent of candidates will be allotted centres from among their three preferences. Those unable to secure a chosen location will be assigned centres within 200 km of their homes. To enhance uniformity, stationery will be standardised across all centres.

Additional reforms include the launch of an official SSC YouTube channel for updates and announcements, along with a grievance hub designed to address candidate issues promptly, which will be operational from the next exam cycle. Together, these measures are intended to deliver speed, security, and convenience while curbing potential malpractices.

According to SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan, the examinations serve as one of the most important gateways to public employment in India. He stressed that the new centres represent a step towards fairer and more candidate-friendly processes, and described the move as part of “SSC 2.0,” a transformation aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of greater self-reliance and accountability.