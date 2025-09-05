NDA, NA and CDS II 2025 admit cards now available on UPSC portal

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2025. Candidates who have registered for these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official portal, upsconline.nic.in.

Each e-admit card carries important details, including the candidate’s roll number, exam date and time, and the full address of the allotted examination centre. The UPSC NDA II and CDS II 2025 examinations are scheduled for Sunday, September 14, 2025, reported The Times of India.

Candidates are advised to verify all details on their admit cards carefully. In case of any error or issue, they must immediately contact the UPSC facilitation centre for assistance.

Here’s how to download the admit card

To download the e-admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage and click the link for the e-admit card 2025.

Select the examination (NDA, NA, or CDS) and proceed.

Read the instructions carefully and log in using the registration ID or roll number.

Download and print the admit card.

A direct link to download the UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025 admit card is also available on the website.

Examination schedule

CDS Examination (II), 2025

English: 9.00 am – 11.00 am

General Knowledge: 12.30 pm – 2.30 pm

Elementary Mathematics: 4.00 pm – 6.00 pm

NDA and NA Examination (II), 2025

First session: 10.00 am – 12.30 pm

Second session: 2.00 pm – 4.30 pm

Important instructions for candidates

Candidates must carry a valid photo identity proof along with the admit card. The ID number should match the one mentioned on the hall ticket. Entry to the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the commencement of each session.