IIT Roorkee Convocation 2025: 23 per cent women graduates, rise in female PhDs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee held its Convocation ceremony on September 5, 2025, conferring degrees upon 2,614 students, including 602 women.

The institute reported that women made up 23 per cent of the graduating batch, marking a significant increase in female participation, reported The Indian Express.

Sharp rise in women doctoral scholars

A major highlight of the ceremony was the rise in women’s representation in doctoral programmes. Out of 500 PhD scholars, 178 were women, accounting for 35.6 per cent. This marks a sharp increase compared to 57 women in 2023 and 146 in the previous session.

The overall graduating class included 1,267 undergraduates, 847 postgraduates, and 500 doctoral scholars.

Research, reforms, and innovation

Presenting the annual Convocation Report, Director Prof K K Pant said IIT Roorkee filed 146 patents in the year and secured Rs 399 crore in research funding. The institute advanced projects in clean energy, defence, and quantum technology, while also being designated as a Centre of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

The institute also highlighted academic reforms such as a flexi-credit system, strong start-up activity with over 180 ventures valued above Rs 4,700 crore, and more than 1,100 job offers including 12 international placements. Alumni contributions stood at Rs 31 crore.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, as Chief Guest. Gold medals and teaching awards were also presented, coinciding with Teachers’ Day celebrations.