IIT Delhi, AIIMS jointly offer online PG diploma in healthcare management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced its first Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management, aimed at preparing professionals to design and deliver innovative healthcare solutions, reported Times Now.

The one-year programme is offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, a joint initiative of IIT Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

Addressing industry needs

The launch comes at a time when India’s healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 180 billion in 2023 to nearly USD 320 billion by 2028, driven by investments in infrastructure and technology.

With single-speciality hospitals and global wearable devices markets also expanding rapidly, the programme is designed to equip participants for roles such as healthcare product managers, regulatory specialists, technology consultants and health data analysts.

Curriculum and delivery

The diploma carries 18 academic credits and includes modules on Biofabrication, Biomedical Engineering, Healthcare Wearables Design, and Entrepreneurship in Healthcare.

Learners will gain hands-on experience with 3D printing platforms, AutoCAD, Arduino prototyping, and AI/ML applications, capped by real-world projects.

Prof Arnab Chanda, Programme Co-ordinator, said, “The Online Postgraduate Diploma” reflects our vision of nurturing professionals who can transform healthcare through innovation grounded in scientific and clinical understanding.”

Delivered through live online classes with IIT faculty, clinicians and industry experts, the programme also offers an optional two-day campus immersion and affiliate alumni status at IIT Delhi.