CSIR NET June 2025 results out: Over 15,000 qualify across categories

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the cut-off scores for the CSIR National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2025 on its official website at csirhrdg.res.in.

The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), saw participation from over 1.47 lakh candidates across India, reported Telegraph.

Category-wise results

According to the results, a total of 984 candidates qualified under Category 1 for both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for the post of assistant professor.

Nine candidates cleared the exam for JRF only, while 25 qualified under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)-funded JRF NET, which also makes them eligible for assistant professorships.

In the University Grants Commission (UGC)-funded JRF category, 1,866 candidates were declared successful. Under Category 2, which includes eligibility for assistant professorship and admission to PhD programmes, 2,886 aspirants cleared the test.

The highest number of qualifiers came from Category 3, with 9,232 candidates becoming eligible for PhD admissions only.

Cut-off trends

The subject-wise cut-off analysis revealed an upward trend for Mathematical Sciences and Earth Sciences across all three categories. In contrast, Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences recorded a decline in cut-off marks.

The results for the CSIR NET June 2025 exam were officially announced on August 20, 2025. Candidates can now access the roll number-wise merit list and detailed cut-offs through the CSIR HRDG portal.