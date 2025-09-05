BITS Pilani: university climbs to 7th in NIRF 2025, records major leaps across categories

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has recorded its strongest showing yet in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, securing 7th place in the University category. This marks a sharp rise from last year’s 19th position, underscoring the institute’s growing emphasis on research, academics, and institutional development.

The gains extend beyond the university category. In Pharmacy, BITS Pilani is now ranked 2nd nationally, up from 3rd in 2024. In Engineering, it advanced from 20th to 11th place. Its Research Institutions ranking improved from 26th to 18th, while its Overall ranking climbed from 23rd last year to 16th in 2025.

The administration credited these results to the collective efforts of faculty, students, alumni, and staff, noting that the institute’s emphasis on academic rigour, transparency, and measurable outcomes had strengthened its standing. Leadership also pointed to a data-driven, collaborative approach across all campuses, which has delivered tangible improvements in both research output and educational quality.

The results come at a time when BITS Pilani is making substantial new investments. The institution has earmarked over Rs 1,200 crore for upgrades at its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses to further bolster teaching and research capacity in the years ahead.

Founded in 1964, BITS Pilani is today a multi-campus university with centres in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Dubai. It has also gained global recognition, featuring in the QS World University Rankings 2025 for its rapid growth among Indian institutions, and securing top private-institution rankings for Employment Outcomes and Sustainability. In addition, it was ranked first in the Times All India Engineering Institutes Ranking Survey 2024.