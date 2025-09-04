Upskill season: IIM Raipur rolls out 7 new executive programmes across healthcare, analytics, & AI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has announced seven Management Development Programmes (MDPs) under its Executive Education banner for September 2025. Designed to equip professionals with strategic insights and practical skills, the programmes focus on emerging trends in business and management, reported The Indian Express.

Programme schedule and focus

The MDPs cover diverse areas including strategic management, information systems, general management, human resource management and organisational behaviour (HRM & OB), and business analytics.

The schedule begins with ‘Leveraging ChatGPT for Business & Education’ on September 4-5, followed by Digital Transformation on September 8-9.

From September 9-11, the focus shifts to HRM & OB with Enhancing Employee Performance & Well-Being Through Leadership, Justice, Support & Spirituality.

A Masterclass on Decoding the Labour Code will be held on September 12-13, while Healthcare Management is scheduled from September 20-22.

The month concludes with Innovation, Co-creation & Design Thinking on September 25-27 and Business Analytics on September 27-29.

Leadership perspective

Prof Sanjeev Prashar, Director-in-charge, IIM Raipur, said: “At IIM Raipur, we view executive education as a strategic investment in human capital—one that shapes not just careers, but also the competitive future of organisations.”

An institute statement added that the programmes will feature live case discussions, interactive sessions and hands-on learning, ensuring practical takeaways for immediate workplace application.