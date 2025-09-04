SSC CGL 2025; city slip released, Tier I rescheduled

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam city slip for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. Candidates can now check and download their exam city details by logging in at the official website, .
Revised exam dates
As per the latest notification, the computer-based Tier I examination will now be conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025. It was earlier scheduled to be held from August 13 to 30, 2025.
The Tier II examination is tentatively scheduled for December 2025. Admit cards will be made available two to three days prior to the commencement of the test.
This year’s recruitment aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across various departments.
Here’s how to download exam city slip
Visit the official SSC website at
On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login tab
Enter the required login credentials and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future use
According to a report by Scroll, an SSC official, while announcing the revised dates, said, “Candidates are advised to carefully go through the city slip details and plan their travel arrangements well in advance.”
For further information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at .