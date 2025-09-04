SSC CGL 2025; city slip released, Tier I rescheduled

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam city slip for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. Candidates can now check and download their exam city details by logging in at the official website, ssc.gov.in .

Revised exam dates

As per the latest notification, the computer-based Tier I examination will now be conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025. It was earlier scheduled to be held from August 13 to 30, 2025.

The Tier II examination is tentatively scheduled for December 2025. Admit cards will be made available two to three days prior to the commencement of the test.

This year’s recruitment aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across various departments.

Here’s how to download exam city slip

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login tab

Enter the required login credentials and submit

Check and download the exam city slip

Take a printout for future use

According to a report by Scroll, an SSC official, while announcing the revised dates, said, “Candidates are advised to carefully go through the city slip details and plan their travel arrangements well in advance.”