IRS officer Vivek Chaturvedi appointed as CBIC member, succeeds Vivek Ranjan

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared the appointment of Indian Revenue Service – Customs and Indirect Taxes (IRS-C&IT) officer Vivek Chaturvedi as a Member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

A 1990-batch officer, Chaturvedi currently serves as the Principal Director General of Vigilance and Chief Vigilance Officer at CBIC. He will replace Vivek Ranjan, Member (Tax Policy & Legal), who completed his tenure on August 31, 2025.

Leadership transition at CBIC

Chaturvedi’s elevation marks the beginning of a series of leadership changes at CBIC. Alongside Ranjan’s exit, two senior officials, including the current CBIC Chairman, are scheduled to retire on November 30, 2025. His appointment ensures continuity during this critical transition phase.

Experience in vigilance and compliance

Known for his background in vigilance and compliance, Chaturvedi has played a key role in strengthening transparency and integrity within CBIC. His tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer underlines the government’s focus on accountability and internal oversight in tax administration.

With over three decades of service, Chaturvedi’s appointment comes at a time when CBIC is navigating reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), strengthening compliance frameworks, and advancing digitisation in customs processes.

His experience is expected to bolster CBIC’s policy refinement and enforcement mechanisms.