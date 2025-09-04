‘Choose France Tour 2025’ to highlight education opportunities for Indian students

The Choose France Tour 2025, France’s official higher education fair, will return to India this October, offering students a chance to explore academic pathways in France. Organised by the French Government and Campus France, the fair will feature over 50 leading universities and institutions, with representatives available to guide students and parents.

Event schedule

October 5: Chennai, The Leela Palace

October 7: New Delhi, Le Méridien

October 9: Kolkata, JW Marriott

October 11: Mumbai, Hotel Sahara Star

France as a study destination

France is ranked the sixth most popular study destination globally, hosting more than 400,000 international students annually. According to the QS World University Rankings 2026, 35 French universities are listed, with four among the world’s Top 100.

Indian students can access nearly 1,700 English-taught programmes spanning management, engineering, sciences, law, fashion, design, and the arts.

For those unfamiliar with French, Classes internationals offer language and foundation courses to support academic integration.

Opportunities for Indian students

Each year, over 500 scholarships are available for Indian students, alongside state-supported tuition, housing assistance, and health coverage of up to 70 per cent.

Master’s graduates are eligible for a two-year residence permit, while the five-year Alumni Schengen Visa allows mobility across Europe.

An organiser noted, “The Choose France Tour underlines our commitment to deepen academic ties and welcome more Indian students to France.”