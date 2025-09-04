CBSE begins registration for differently-abled students for 2026 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the registration schedule for children with special needs (CWSN) appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that differently-abled students receive appropriate accommodations to help them navigate exams with greater ease.

Registration timeline

According to the notification, schools must complete the registration process for eligible students between 9 September 2025 (Tuesday) and 22 September 2025 (Monday) up to 11.59pm through the Pariksha Sangam portal, The Times of India reported. CBSE has emphasised that strict adherence to deadlines is essential to guarantee timely allocation of exam facilities.

Steps for schools

Schools are required to mark students as CWSN in the candidate list, upload relevant medical or disability certificates, and select exam accommodations tailored to the student’s disability category. They must also follow CBSE’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the smooth execution of the process.

Benefits for students

Once registration is completed, the approved accommodations will be automatically reflected on the students’ admit cards. This will enable exam centres to make necessary arrangements, such as extra time, special seating, or scribes.

The board noted that the step reflects its ongoing commitment to inclusivity and fairness. “This initiative ensures that students requiring additional support are able to appear for their board examinations in an equitable environment,” CBSE stated.