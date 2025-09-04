BSEB releases Sakshamta Pariksha, DElEd results 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the Sakshamta (Aptitude) Pariksha (Third) and the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) examinations today, September 4, 2025. The declaration was made by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore during a press conference held at 2.45 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the Third Sakshamta test or are pursuing the DElEd programme in the 2023-25 (Second Year) and 2024-26 (First Year) sessions can now access their results through the board’s official portals, reported Moneycontrol.

Exams covered in this release

BSEB has simultaneously released results for three examinations:

Sakshamta Pariksha (Third)

DElEd Second Year (2023–25 batch)

DElEd First Year (2024–26 batch)

Here’s how to check BSEB DElEd Results 2025

Visit the official DElEd portal: dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Find the link for “DElEd Session 2023–25 (Second Year) / 2024–26 (First Year) Result 2025”.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future use.

Here’s how to check BSEB Sakshamta Result 2025

Visit the BSEB secondary website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Go to the ‘Results’ section.

Click on “Sakshamta Pariksha (Third) Result 2025”.

Enter your roll number and required details.

Download and save the result.

The third edition of the Sakshamta Examination was held across Bihar on July 24-25, 2025. The provisional answer key was released in August, followed by an objection window that closed on August 15. The results declared today reflect the final evaluation after addressing the objections.

The Sakshamta (Aptitude) Pariksha is for in-service teachers in Bihar to assess their competency, while the DElEd exam is for teacher trainees pursuing the Diploma in Elementary Education to qualify as primary and upper primary teachers.