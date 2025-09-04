Blue Ocean Corporation partners with AICTE to bring USA-accredited supply chain program to Indian universities

Blue Ocean Corporation, a global leader in logistics and supply chain training, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to integrate its Foundations of Supply Chain Management (FOSCM) program into AICTE-approved curricula for Indian universities.

The program is accredited by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), USA. The announcement was made at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, jointly organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Blue Ocean in New Delhi.

Partnership details

The MoU was signed by Dr Sathya Menon, Group Chief of Blue Ocean Corporation, and Dr Chandrasekhar Buddha, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, in the presence of Mr Sourav Ganguly, Member of Board, Blue Ocean Corporation and former Indian cricket captain, and Mr Douglas Kent, Executive Vice President, Corporate and Strategic Alliances, ASCM.

Dr Menon said, “This partnership with AICTE marks a decisive step in making globally benchmarked learning accessible to Indian students at scale.”

Expanding opportunities

Blue Ocean has trained over 500,000 professionals worldwide in the past 28 years and is now expanding rapidly in India. The collaboration builds on earlier initiatives giving students access to AICTE’s National Internship Portal, strengthening industry exposure.

Mr Ganguly commended the collaboration, saying it brings “global-quality education into Indian classrooms, where it matters most.”