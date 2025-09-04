Bar Council of India to release AIBE 20 dates soon; here’s everything law graduates need to know

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 in the first week of September 2025. This mandatory exam certifies law graduates to practice in Indian courts.

According to reports, the exam is likely to be conducted in the second or third week of December 2025, with December 21 or 22 being the tentative dates.

The notification will provide details on exam guidelines, eligibility, syllabus, and the registration schedule. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, reported The Times of India.

Where and how to download the notification

The AIBE 20 notification will be available on the official website – allindiabarexamination.com – and may also be accessible via the Bar Council of India’s portal. To download:

Visit the official AIBE website.

Locate the link titled “AIBE 20 Notification 2025.

Click to open the PDF and save it.

Read carefully for exam dates, registration instructions, and guidelines.

Eligibility and required documents