Amidst IIT supremacy, only this NIT secured a top 10 spot in NIRF 2025

The Ministry of Education today released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, marking the 10th edition of the annual exercise, reported The Indian Express.

In the engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained its number one position, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Engineering rankings

The list continues to reflect the dominance of IITs, with IIT Hyderabad ranked seventh and IIT Guwahati placed eighth. National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli secured the ninth spot, making it the only NIT in the top 10. IIT (BHU) Varanasi completed the list at tenth place.

Launched in 2015, NIRF assesses institutions on parameters including teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception. For engineering, special weightage is given to research output, employability, and international collaborations.

Other categories

In the universities category, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru topped the list, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in second place. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) took the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Among colleges, Hindu College, University of Delhi was ranked first, with Miranda House and Hansraj College following. In research institutions, IISc Bengaluru led, with IIT Madras second. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) topped the open universities category.