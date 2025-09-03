WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment out, check at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Candidates who took part in the first phase of counselling can now check their results on the official website at
Seat acceptance and fee payment
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025. The refundable (conditional) caution money has been fixed at Rs 5,000. Payment can be made online through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI. After payment, candidates must download their allotment letter.
Officials have clarified that failure to pay the fee within the given window will lead to cancellation of the current allotment, and the candidate will not be considered for the upgradation round.
Find the direct link to access your allotment status .
How to check results
Candidates may follow the steps below to access their allotment status.
Visit the official website at .
On the homepage, click the link for WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025.
Enter roll number and password on the login page.
Submit to view and download the allotment result.
Take a printout for future reference.
For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of WBJEEB at .