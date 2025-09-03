WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment out, check at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Candidates who took part in the first phase of counselling can now check their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Seat acceptance and fee payment

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025. The refundable (conditional) caution money has been fixed at Rs 5,000. Payment can be made online through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or UPI. After payment, candidates must download their allotment letter.

Officials have clarified that failure to pay the fee within the given window will lead to cancellation of the current allotment, and the candidate will not be considered for the upgradation round.

Find the direct link to access your allotment status here .

How to check results

Candidates may follow the steps below to access their allotment status.

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in .

On the homepage, click the link for WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025.

Enter roll number and password on the login page.

Submit to view and download the allotment result.

Take a printout for future reference.