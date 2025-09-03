UAE Golden Visa holders can change jobs without affecting residency; here’s how

Individuals holding the UAE Golden Visa can change jobs without impacting their long-term residency, but they must secure a new work permit through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The Golden Visa, launched in 2019 for investors, entrepreneurs, and high-skilled professionals, provides self-sponsored residency not tied to any employer.

Work permit requirement

As noted by The Times of India, Golden Visa holders can work legally only after a new employer applies for a permit with MoHRE according to Article 7 of the Federal Decree Law and Article 6(1)(j) of the Cabinet Resolution.

“Golden Visa holders permit is issued upon request by a registered establishment wishing to hire such an employee,” the law states.

The system also allows employment during probation without the usual restrictions.

Steps for transition

The process involves three stages:

The current employer cancels the existing work permit while the residency visa remains valid. The new employer applies for a Golden Visa work permit with a signed contract and supporting documents. Employment begins once the new permit is approved.

Required documents include a valid passport, Golden Visa copy, contract, recent photo, attested certificates, and professional license if needed.

Benefits and challenges

As noted by The Economic Times, the Golden Visa ensures uninterrupted residency, family stability, and career flexibility. For employers, it simplifies onboarding and reduces visa responsibilities. However, experts caution of delays in cancellations and documentation issues, stressing the need for proper coordination with MoHRE.