NIRF Rankings 2025 to be out TOMORROW. What to expect?

The Union Ministry of Education has announced that the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2025 will be released tomorrow, September 4.

NIRF, or the National Institutional Ranking Framework, will disclose the top higher educational institutions in each category, as well as the top institutions overall, on its official website at nirfindia.org.

The NIRF Rankings 2025 will be the eighth edition of the ministry's annual exercise. Every year, universities and other educational institutions in India are ranked based on important parameters.

The NIRF Rankings are organised in the following categories:

Overall Universities Colleges Research Institutions Engineering Management Pharmacy Medical Dental Law Architecture and Planning Agriculture and Allied Sectors Innovation Open University Skill University State Public University

The last three rating categories were added last year.

This year, the Ministry announced the creation of a new category: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS). The SDGs are 17 global goals aimed at creating a more sustainable present and future. Among these goals is to provide inclusive and equitable quality education.

The NIRF rankings for 2024 were released on August 12, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, announced the rankings.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) secured the top position in the overall category, followed by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc Bengaluru) in second and IIT Bombay in third.

In the engineering category, IIT Madras retained the best performer, with IIT Delhi in second and IIT Bombay in third.

Furthermore, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) scored first place in the medical category, with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER Chandigarh) coming in second. The Christian Medical College of Vellore came third.