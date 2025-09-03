Madras Dyslexia Association launches maths remedial toolkit for children with learning difficulties

The Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), founded by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Distinguished Alumnus Awardee D Chandrashekar, has introduced a remedial toolkit for children with difficulties in mathematics.

The resource, titled Count on Me, is already in use across 50 schools in Chennai, as per an official release.

Toolkit for inclusive learning

Designed to support students with developmental dyscalculia, the kit also benefits all learners by making mathematics more accessible and engaging.

Explaining its purpose, D Chandrashekar, President, MDA, said, “Whether you are working with a student who finds numbers challenging or one who is curious and eager to explore, the Count on Me toolkit offers a unique blend of concrete learning tools, visual clarity, and interactive engagement.”

The toolkit comprises 64 graded, colour-coded booklets covering operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, and decimals.

Functional evaluation checklists help educators assess skills, identify gaps, and track progress. It also includes manipulatives with instructional videos, alongside a digital teacher’s manual offering strategies and session planning guidance.

Collaborative approach

According to Chandrashekar, the resource reflects years of research, classroom practice, and MDA’s focus on inclusion. “The Count on Me toolkit is MDA’s response… a bridge from confusion to clarity, from anxiety to confidence and from exclusion to inclusion,” he added.

Founded in 1992, MDA is a non-profit organisation working with children with dyslexia, their parents, and schools to build awareness and provide remedial support.