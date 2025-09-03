IIT Kanpur and TCS partnership targets cleaner, greener, smarter cities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) to advance artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for sustainable urbanization.

The collaboration, anchored in IIT-K’s AIRAWAT Research Foundation, seeks to create cities that are resilient, equitable, and climate-conscious.

Focus on sustainability and resilience

TCS will deploy AI, remote sensing, digital twin technologies, and multi-modal data fusion to tackle key challenges. These include generating high-resolution air quality maps, predicting and mitigating flooding, and optimizing green spaces to reduce carbon footprints.

As reported by Moneycontrol, Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said the partnership aims “to transform urban spaces into resilient, equitable, and climate-conscious ecosystems.”

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, added that the initiative will help anticipate and solve tomorrow’s urban challenges using advanced modelling and data-driven insights.

Building on a decade of collaboration

Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Project Director, AIRAWAT Research Foundation, noted that the effort would strengthen governance through AI modelling, satellite and sensor networks, and digital platforms.

The collaboration builds on over a decade of joint work between TCS and IIT-K, including research projects, education programs, internships, and the development of an Integrated Computational Materials Engineering ecosystem.

Founded in 1968, TCS reported consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion (Rs 2.49 lakh crore) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, with a workforce exceeding 600,000 across 55 countries.