IIT admissions cross sanctioned limits; women’s share rises to 20 per cent

In the final round of admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the number of seats allotted has surpassed the sanctioned capacity in multiple institutes, according to the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) 2025 report.

Seat allotment exceeds intake

The total sanctioned intake across 23 IITs was 18,160, but the actual seats allotted touched 18,188 – an excess of 28. IIT Bombay allotted 1,364 seats against 1,360, while IIT Delhi admitted 1,241 students against 1,239.

Similarly, IIT Kharagpur admitted 1,923 students against 1,919, IIT Madras 1,124 against 1,121, and IIT Kanpur 1,215 against 1,210. Some newer IITs also exceeded capacity, including IIT Bhilai (331 against 329) and IIT Dharwad (386 against 385). On the other hand, IIT (BHU) Varanasi admitted one student fewer than its sanctioned strength.

Rising intake and gender representation

The sanctioned capacity has steadily increased, from 17,385 seats in 2023 to 17,760 in 2024, and now 18,160 in 2025, reported The Indian Express.

The report also shows a marginal improvement in female representation, with 3,664 women securing admission this year – 20.15 per cent of the total. Institutes such as IIT Tirupati (21.57 per cent), IIT Roorkee (20.50 per cent) and IIT Madras (21.09 per cent) recorded higher participation than the national average.

A senior JIC official noted, “The slight excess reflects JoSAA’s (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) effort to balance withdrawals and ensure maximum utilisation of available seats.”