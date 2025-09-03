ICAI defers CA exams scheduled for September 3 and 4 in Punjab and Jammu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Examinations 2025 in parts of Punjab and Jammu due to incessant rainfall and floods. The exams, earlier scheduled for September 3 and 4, 2025, will not take place in the affected regions.

Cities where exams are deferred

According to ICAI, the postponement applies to Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur (all in Punjab), and Jammu City. The Institute clarified that the revised dates will be announced later.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, ICAI stated in its official notice: “Other particulars and details, as notified in the Important Announcement dated May 30, 2025, shall remain unchanged’.

Exam schedule remains unchanged elsewhere

Outside these affected centres, the CA Final Group 1 exams will continue on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025, while Group 2 will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exams are scheduled for September 4, 7 and 9, 2025, with Group 2 on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025.