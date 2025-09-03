ChatGPT down, again? Users complain of errors & outages

ChatGPT users around the world have been reporting a huge outage, and even taking to social media to vent their frustration over the inconvenience.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors online service status, hundreds of customers reported outages after 11 am on Wednesday, September 3, indicating troubles with the AI chatbot.

The outage affected a large number of customers worldwide, including over 500 in India, who reported issues on Downdetector. However, as of 3:30 pm, the reports had decreased to 42 users.

Among the outage reports, 85 per cent of users reported problems with ChatGPT, while 13 per cent reported issues with the OpenAI website. Only 2 per cent experienced issues with the Creative Writing Coach of ChatGPT.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not yet published a statement regarding the outage, Hindustan Times reports.

While some users reported that ChatGPT was running properly, others encountered network errors, affecting both the website and mobile app versions.

ChatGPT had a 10-minute outage on September 3, 2025, as well as similar incidents on September 2, 2025, and September 1, 2025, within the recent 24 hours.

The chatbot experienced similar outages in the past on these dates: