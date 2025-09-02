SBI PO Prelims result 2025 out at sbi.co.in; know how to CHECK results here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of the Probationary Officers (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on Monday, September 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download their results from the official website at sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted nationwide on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

As noted by Hindustan Times, this recruitment drive will fill a total of 541 vacancies, which include 500 regular and 41 backlog posts of Probationary Officers.

Candidates may access their results here.

Here’s how to check SBI PO Prelims result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the Careers link available on the homepage.

On the new page, select the link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

Enter login credentials and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

What next?

Successful candidates from the preliminary stage will be eligible to appear for the main examination. SBI has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates on the next phase of the recruitment process.