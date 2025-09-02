PUBDET 2025 Round 1 counselling application window open, closes on THIS day

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the counselling procedure for the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test 2025 (PUBDET 2025) today.

Eligible candidates can now apply for Round 1 counselling on the official website, wbjeeb.in , from September 2 to September 4, 2025, Telegraph India reports.

In this round, 733 seats were made available for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) programs. Only candidates who participated in PUBDET 2025 and received a general merit rank are eligible to apply.

During registration, applicants must enter their selected options and pay the required counselling fees. They will also have the ability to change their preferences during the registration period.

To confirm admission, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of Rs 1,000 online.

According to the counselling timetable, the Round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 6, 2025. Those who are satisfied with their allotment must complete the admission procedure by paying the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the designated institute between September 6 and 8.

The Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on September 10, followed by reporting and admissions from September 10 to 12, 2025.

Previously, on August 30, 2025, WBJEEB published a complete seat matrix indicating the number of seats available for each programme. Candidates can obtain this information from the "Current Events" section of the official website.

The entire procedure is held online, allowing students to track changes and complete formalities from any place.

PUBDET is the entrance exam for BA and BSc courses at Presidency University in Kolkata. Students are recommended to carefully follow the dates and guidelines issued on the WBJEEB's official website.