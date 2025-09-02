OpenAI expands India presence with new data centre project

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is preparing to set up one of India’s largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres with a projected capacity of at least 1 gigawatt.

As reported by Oneindia, this expansion comes at a time when companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Reliance are already making large-scale investments in India’s digital infrastructure.

India expansion and local push

India has emerged as a key market for OpenAI, given its growing user base and future potential. The company is establishing an office in New Delhi and expanding its local team. It has also rolled out a Rs 415 ($5) monthly plan to make ChatGPT more affordable for Indian users. This aligns with the government’s IndiaAI Mission, valued at Rs 10,000 crore (about $1.2 billion), which focuses on building homegrown large language models and boosting AI capacity.

The proposed data centre would help OpenAI deliver faster and more customised services while addressing concerns about sensitive data being stored overseas. It is also expected to strengthen trust with Indian regulators and policymakers.

Global projects and partnerships

Globally, OpenAI is developing its Stargate network of AI data centres, with projects in the United States, Norway, and Abu Dhabi. The company is also working with the US government under its “OpenAI for Countries” initiative, aimed at building AI infrastructure aligned with democratic values.

OpenAI is in preliminary talks with Indian partners, though the location and timeline are yet to be confirmed. Chief Executive Sam Altman is expected to share more details during his visit to India later this month.