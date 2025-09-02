NCERT a ‘Gyan-Kumbh’, needs reform focus: Pradhan

On Monday, September 1, the 65th foundation day of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the body to adopt reforms and technology, while carrying forward its legacy in shaping India’s education system.

Describing NCERT as an “iconic institution,” he said, “NCERT has been a pillar of the nation's educational landscape, shaping the destinies of generations of students with unparalleled commitment and dedication.”

‘Gyan-Kumbh’ for nation-building

Calling NCERT a “Gyan-Kumbh,” Pradhan highlighted its significant role in nation-building through education. He stressed the importance of improving clarity in Indian languages while also ensuring children gain proficiency in English.

The minister urged NCERT to adopt global best practices and position itself as a leader in educational transformation, reported India Today.

Push for digital transformation

Pradhan also outlined government initiatives in digital education, particularly the upgraded platform DIKSHA 2.0. He described it as fully responsive across devices, featuring structured lessons, adaptive assessments, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) - powered tools like Read Aloud and translation support in 12 Indian languages.

Citing student feedback, he underlined how the platform enables personalised learning and empowers teachers and learners alike.

Reflecting on the evolution of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), Pradhan recalled its creation in 2000 and revision in 2005, remarking that NCERT is now working to restore “the correct perspective.”