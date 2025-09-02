India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip, ‘Vikram’, unveiled at Semicon India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the country's first made-in-India semiconductor chip on Tuesday at the Semicon India 2025 launch event in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the Vikram 32-bit processor built by the Indian Space Research Organisation's Semiconductor Lab, as well as test chips from four authorised projects.

According to ANI, Vaishnaw said the milestone underscores the country's rapid progress under the India Semiconductor Mission, which began in 2021.

“Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister’s farsighted vision. In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five Semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace…We just presented the first Made-in-India chip to PM Modi,” he stated.

Vaishnaw further stated that, despite global policy instability, India has emerged as a "lighthouse of stability and growth."

According to ANI, the Vikram processor is totally indigenous and has been qualified for use in hazardous launch vehicle circumstances.

The minister emphasised India's semiconductor ecosystem drive, which includes the Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive plan, with roughly Rs 65,000 crore already committed.

He also mentioned the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facility, which was recently launched in Sanand, Gujarat, with CG-Semi scheduled to begin chip production soon.

According to ANI, the government has authorised 23 design projects under the Design Linked Incentive scheme, while 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects totalling over Rs 1.6 lakh crore have been approved in Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.