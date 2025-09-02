Filling GATE 2026 form? Avoid these common errors

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in .

As noted by Shiksha, registration requires creating an account on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal using the GATE candidate login.

Common mistakes in application

Applicants must exercise caution while filling out the form to avoid rejection or delays. Typographical errors in personal details such as name, date of birth, or parents’ names are frequent issues. These must match exactly with government-issued identification documents.

Another common mistake is uploading blurred or invalid photographs and signatures. IIT Guwahati has set specific guidelines: photos should have a white or light background, while signatures must be in black or blue ink on white paper.

Candidates are also advised to double-check the GATE subject paper code and exam city preferences. Incorrect choices may create difficulties later.

Errors in category or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status, along with invalid certificates, have led to rejections in the past.

Similarly, mistakes in educational details such as year of passing or roll number must be avoided.

Here’s how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply online for GATE 2026