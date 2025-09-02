Filling GATE 2026 form? Avoid these common errors

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at .
As noted by Shiksha, registration requires creating an account on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal using the GATE candidate login.
Applicants must exercise caution while filling out the form to avoid rejection or delays. Typographical errors in personal details such as name, date of birth, or parents’ names are frequent issues. These must match exactly with government-issued identification documents.
Another common mistake is uploading blurred or invalid photographs and signatures. IIT Guwahati has set specific guidelines: photos should have a white or light background, while signatures must be in black or blue ink on white paper.
Candidates are also advised to double-check the GATE subject paper code and exam city preferences. Incorrect choices may create difficulties later.
Errors in category or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status, along with invalid certificates, have led to rejections in the past.
Similarly, mistakes in educational details such as year of passing or roll number must be avoided.
Candidates can follow the steps below to apply online for GATE 2026
Register on the GOAPS portal at
https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login and create your candidate login
Fill in personal, academic, and communication details carefully.
Upload photograph, signature, and category/PwD certificates (if applicable) as per the given specifications.
Pay the application fee online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.
Submit the application and download the filled form along with the payment receipt for future reference.