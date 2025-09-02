APSC UTO recruitment 2025; applications open from September 5

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for 43 posts of Urban Technical Officer (UTO) (Junior Grade-III) under the Housing and Urban Affairs Department. The recruitment falls under Advertisement No. 29/2025.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at apsc.nic.in, from September 5 to September 25, 2025.

Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 43 posts in four categories:

10 posts for Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) – Civil Engineer

16 posts for Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) – Mechanical Engineer

11 posts for Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) – Electrical Engineer

6 posts for Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) – Environmental Engineer

Find the official notification here.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee along with processing charges. The details are as follows:

General category: Rs 250 + Rs 47.20 = Rs 297.20

Other Backward Classes/ More Other Backward Classes (OBC/MOBC): Rs 150 + Rs 47.20 = Rs 197.20

Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/ Below Poverty Line/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (SC/ST/BPL/PwBD): Nil + Rs 47.20 = Rs 47.20

As reported by Scroll, APSC in its notice stated, “Applicants are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details mentioned in the notification before applying.”

For complete information, candidates should visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.