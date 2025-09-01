SSC CHSL 2025 exam dates: September schedule remains unchanged

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has scheduled the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I Examination 2025 from September 8 to 18, 2025. These dates are confirmed in the official SSC recruitment calendar.

Will SSC CHSL 2025 be held in September?

As per the latest update, the SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam 2025 will be conducted as planned from September 8 to 18. While some reports have suggested a possible postponement due to an overlap with the rescheduled SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Examination 2025 in early September, no official notification has been released. Candidates are therefore advised to treat the published dates as final and continue their preparations accordingly.

According to a report by Shiksha, an SSC official clarified, “The Commission has not issued any notice regarding changes in the CHSL schedule. The exam will be held as per the dates in the SSC calendar.”

SSC CGL 2025 postponed, but CHSL remains unchanged

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I Exam, initially scheduled for mid-August, has been postponed to the first week of September. Despite this adjustment, the CHSL examination dates remain unaffected. The Tier-I exam for CHSL will go ahead from September 8 to 18, as reflected in the official calendar.