SBI PO Prelims result 2025 to be out soon; details HERE

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims result 2025 shortly. The examination authority will activate the download link for the result on the official website at sbi.co.in .

The SBI PO prelims exam 2025 was conducted on August 4, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their results, cut-off marks and scorecards by logging in with their registration or roll number, date of birth and captcha code. It is important to note that the prelims examination does not have sectional cut-offs; aspirants are required to secure the overall cut-off to qualify for the next stage.

Here’s how to download SBI PO Prelims scorecard

To access the result, candidates must:

Visit the official website of SBI

Navigate to the ‘Join SBI’ tab and click on ‘Current Openings’

Select the Recruitment of Probationary Officers option

Click on the SBI PO Result link

Enter the required login credentials

Download and take a printout of the result for reference

According to a report by Shiksha, an SBI official said, “The prelims result and cut-off will be declared together, and candidates can view their individual scorecards through the portal.”

Candidates are advised to keep tabs on the official website for the latest updates.