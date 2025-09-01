NMC opens applications for FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate; details INSIDE

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has opened the online application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Screening Test eligibility certificate.

The FMGE is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India with a primary medical qualification from institutions outside India who wish to obtain provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after March 15, 2002.

Application window

As per the public notice dated August 26, 2025, candidates who have not yet obtained an eligibility certificate must apply through the ‘Student Login’ link at nmc.org.in .

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, applications are open from 10.00 am on September 1, 2025, to 6.00 pm on September 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to fill the form carefully after verifying all required details.

Important instructions

Applicants can check the status of their application by writing to eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in with the File Tracking Number generated during submission. No response will be given without this number. The advisory for applicants is also available under the “What’s New” section of the NMC website.

Candidates who have already submitted an application for the eligibility certificate in the past are not required to apply again.