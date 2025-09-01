NEET-PG 2025: PIL against "unintelligible" answer key heard by SC

The petitioners contend that the new answer key disclosure mechanism is "opaque, unintelligible, and incapable of meaningful verification," Times Now reported.

Under the corrective notice, NBEMS amended its previous rule, stating that responses and answer keys would henceforth only be shown using 'Question ID Numbers' from a master paper set. The petitioners contended that the exam's scrambled sequencing of questions and alternatives denied them a 'clear and candidate-wise mapping image of the questions actually tried by them'.

The petition read, "It frustrates the very object of publishing answer keys and responses, which is to enable candidates to cross-check their answers, raise objections against discrepancies, and ensure transparency in the evaluation of a high-stakes national examination."

It further argued that the Question-ID-only approach makes the disclosure "illusory and non-verifiable" and breaches Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution by denying candidates a fair and transparent admission procedure.

The petition, filed by counsel Satyam Singh, stressed that candidates are not seeking re-evaluation of answer sheets; rather, their objection is limited to the manner and structure of disclosure.