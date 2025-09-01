JNU: Disciplinary inquiries up from 5 to 40 per year in 2 years

The Chief Proctor Office (CPO) Manual at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) introduced several stringent disciplinary measures in response to transgressions since it came into effect in November 2023.

These include fines of up to Rs 20,000, suspension or expulsion for demonstrations within 100 meters of academic or administrative buildings, and a ban on protests outside the residences of university officials.

Since then, the number of proctoral inquiries initiated against students has increased from 5 in 2023 to 97 last year, 2024, and 40 till July of this year, 2025, The Indian Express reports.

Last year's uptick coincided with the re-establishment of a student union at JNU after a four-year gap, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is outlined in the manual?

The manual, adopted by the university's Executive Council on November 24, 2023, outlines the "rules of discipline and proper conduct of JNU students". According to the rules, even arranging a freshers' party, farewell, or birthday gathering without permission might result in a Rs 6,000 fine or "compulsory community service".

Increasing stringency

Student leaders claim that the manual has become an instrument of intimidation.

Speaking about the CPO Manual, JNU Student Union President Nitish Kumar told The Indian Express that students are slapped with inquiries, and fines every time they stage protests, even if they are about water shortage or a sexual assault incident.

On December 13, 2023, the Chief Proctor issued show cause notices to 16 students, including then-JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, who protested the water shortage in hostel blocks.

Earlier this year, on April 5, two JNUSU leaders, President Dhananjay and General Secretary Priyanshi Arya, were summoned for allegedly blocking the North Gate during a demonstration against sexual harassment.

Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who took office in 2022, has previously defended the manual, claiming that the regulations are not new but rather codified, The Indian Express reported.

Students remain unconvinced. In June, the JNUSU went on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding, among other things, that all proctorial inquiries be stopped.