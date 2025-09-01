JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Bombay zone secures 145 of top 500 ranks

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay examination zone has emerged as the top performer in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, accounting for the largest share of top ranks and highlighting a persistent regional imbalance in admissions.

Zone-wise distribution

According to data from the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC), 145 candidates from the Bombay zone secured positions in the Top-500 ranks; nearly 29 per cent, reported India Today.

The Hyderabad zone followed closely with 139 ranks (27.8 per cent), while the Delhi zone secured 111 ranks (22.2 per cent). Together, these three zones captured 79 per cent of the Top-500 slots, leaving the remaining four zones with just 21 per cent.

The skew becomes sharper at the very top. Of the Top-10 candidates, three each came from the Bombay, Delhi and Hyderabad zones, while Roorkee managed one. The Guwahati, Kanpur and Kharagpur zones failed to secure any representation in the Top-10. Within the Top-100, Bombay and Delhi each produced 31 students, Hyderabad 23, Roorkee 6, Kharagpur 5, and Kanpur 4. Guwahati had none.

Weakest performance from Guwahati

In the Top-500, Roorkee contributed 53 candidates (10.6 per cent), Kharagpur 32 (6.4 per cent), and Kanpur 17 (3.4 per cent). The Guwahati zone fared the worst, with only three students (0.6 per cent).

Education experts have often linked this imbalance to the concentration of coaching centres in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi, which give students in these regions a significant advantage.