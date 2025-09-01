In a first for Indian NGOs, Educate Girls bags Ramon Magsaysay Award 2025

The Ramon Magsaysay Award 2025 has been conferred on Educate Girls, an Indian non-profit working to bring education to underprivileged girls across rural and remote parts of the country. Also known as the Foundation to Educate Girls Globally, it is the first Indian organisation to be honoured with the award.

Educate Girls is among three winners this year, alongside Shaahina Ali of Maldives and Flaviano Antonio L. Villanueva of the Philippines. The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation described Educate Girls as “an Indian organisation whose groundbreaking work in addressing gender injustice in education in India’s most rural and remote areas creates a ripple effect that uplifts families, communities, and entire societies.”

Reactions to the honour

According to a report by The Hindu, acknowledging the recognition, Gayatri Nair Lobo, Chief Executive Officer of Educate Girls, said the announcement was “historic and humbling.” In a video statement, she added, “Educate Girls is the first Indian organisation to win the Ramon Magsaysay Award. It is absolutely thrilling news for us and this award belongs to our teams across the country — our preraks, our team balika, the government, our donors and partners. But mostly this award belongs to our girls. Our girls who work tirelessly to get education.”

What is the award about

The Ramon Magsaysay Award, instituted in 1958, honours “greatness of spirit and transformative leadership in Asia.” Since its inception, more than 300 achievers and organisations from across Asia have received the award.