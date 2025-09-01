IBPS RRB recruitment 2025; applications open for PO, Clerk posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration process for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs XIV), 2025. The recruitment is for Group “A” Officers (Scale I, II and III, also called IBPS RRB Probationary Officer/PO) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose, also called IBPS RRB Clerk).

Eligible candidates can apply on the official website at ibps.in. The deadline for submitting applications is September 21, 2025.

Exam schedule

Admit cards for the prelims will be released in November/December, and the preliminary examination will be conducted in the same months. Results are expected in December 2025 or January 2026. Call letters for the mains examination will be issued in December/January, and the mains will be held in December or February, reported Hindustan Times.

Apply for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 here

Selection process and application fee

For Office Assistants (Multipurpose), candidates who clear prelims will appear for mains. Provisional allotment will be based on marks obtained in the mains examination.

For Officers Scale I (Probationary Officer), prelims-qualified candidates will take mains, followed by an interview coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) with assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

For Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialist) and Scale III, a single online exam will be conducted. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for a common interview.

The application fee for IBPS RRB PO is Rs 175 for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Benchmark Disability, and Rs 850 for others). For IBPS RRB Specialist Officer/SO, the fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Disabled Ex-Servicemen and Rs 850 for others.

Candidates can check post-wise eligibility, vacancy details and age criteria in the official notification.