Disney mania: Ice Age part 6 announced! To be released in Feb 2027

The iconic animated comedy-drama film franchise Ice Age will return with its sixth instalment on February 5, 2027, the studio said on Saturday.

The upcoming sequel, Ice Age: Boiling Point, will reunite the beloved prehistoric animal gang, with Ray Romano reprising his role as Manny, the woolly mammoth, Telegraph India wrote.

Ellie, the mammoth, will be voiced by Queen Latifah, Sid the sloth by John Leguizamo, Diego the smilodon (sabre-toothed tiger) by Denis Leary, and Buck the weasel by Simon Pegg.

Disney, which purchased the rights to the franchise from Blue Age Films, also released the first-look motion poster for Ice Age: Boiling Point on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @DisneyD23! Coming to theaters on February 5, 2027, the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World! #DestinationD23"