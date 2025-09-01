Chetan Bhagat BACK with new romance novel after a decade

At its core, the book addresses one of today's most pressing problems for those looking for love or a partner: "How do you know if someone is truly THE ONE for you?"

Bhagat describes this book as one of his best works so far, hinting at humour, thought-provoking insights, and emotional rollercoasters.

"12 Years: my messed-up love story is extremely close to my heart and it is one of my best, if not the best book I have written so far. It is funny, emotional, thought-provoking and a lot more (.sic)," he wrote.

He continues, "At its core, it tries to answer the question a lot of the new generation faces these days: how do you know someone is "the one"? (.sic)"

The publication of this book is significant since it symbolises Chetan Bhagat's return to the genre that established his place in Indian contemporary literature.

The predecessors to this book, 2 States (2009) and Half Girlfriend (2014), were both made into popular Bollywood films. 2 States depicted the hardships and hilarities of a cross-cultural marriage, whereas Half Girlfriend delved into the grey areas of modern relationships, and the notion that love does not always come in nice packages.

His latest book, 12 Years: A Messed Up Love Story, continues his exploration of love, but this time through a more mature lens. This book seeks something both timeless and vital, especially in an age where dating apps have taken over.