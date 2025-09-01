Bihar: BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 NOT postponed, commission clarifies

According to the statement, candidates will have plenty of time to download their BPSC Prelims admit cards and learn more about their test districts and centres, as has been the case in the past.

The Commission also warned candidates to be wary of misinformation and avoid relying on unofficial sources.

Previously, the Commission received complaints about similarities between its exam questions and model papers from several coaching institutes. In response, it vehemently disputed the charges, describing them as completely untrue and deceptive.

The recruitment drive, which was previously announced for 1,250 positions across several departments, has now been enlarged to 1,264 vacancies with the addition of 14 positions for Deputy Superintendent of Police.