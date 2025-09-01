Bihar: BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 NOT postponed, commission clarifies

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rejected allegations of postponement of the Combined Competitive Examination Prelims (BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025).
In a press release posted on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the Commission reiterated that the BPSC Prelims will be conducted on September 13, as scheduled, and condemned coaching institutes and social media handles for propagating misinformation about the exam postponement.
The Commission categorically rejected the circulating rumours as false and deceitful. It stressed that any statements about exam postponements will only be issued through its official website, verified social media account, or formal press releases, The Indian Express reports.
According to the statement, candidates will have plenty of time to download their BPSC Prelims admit cards and learn more about their test districts and centres, as has been the case in the past.
The Commission also warned candidates to be wary of misinformation and avoid relying on unofficial sources.
Previously, the Commission received complaints about similarities between its exam questions and model papers from several coaching institutes. In response, it vehemently disputed the charges, describing them as completely untrue and deceptive.
The recruitment drive, which was previously announced for 1,250 positions across several departments, has now been enlarged to 1,264 vacancies with the addition of 14 positions for Deputy Superintendent of Police.