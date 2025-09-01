Afghanistan: Earthquake leaves 800 dead, villages destroyed

A powerful earthquake left 800 people dead and 2500 injured, as per the figures released by the Taliban government today, Monday, September 1. The earthquake led desperate Afghans to claw through rubble in search of lost loved ones, AP reported.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Kunar province late Sunday, near the city of Jalalabad in the neighbouring Nangarhar province, causing major damage.

The quake struck at 11:47 pm and was located approximately 27 kilometres (17 miles) east-northeast of Jalalabad, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was only eight kilometres (five miles) deep and was followed by several aftershocks.

Rescuers were seen carrying injured individuals on stretchers from collapsed buildings into helicopters while locals desperately dug through wreckage with their hands.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, stated in a press conference today that the death toll had increased to at least 800, with more than 2,500 injured. He stated that the majority of the casualties occurred in Kunar.

Afghanistan's buildings are typically low-rise, composed largely of concrete and brick, with homes in rural and outlying areas built of mud bricks and wood.

According to one resident of Nurgal district, one of Kunar's most severely impacted places, virtually the entire town has been destroyed.

The earthquake has hampered communications. Blocked highways have forced aid personnel to walk for four or five hours to reach survivors. Dozens of flights have flown in and out of Nangarhar Airport, bringing injured people to hospitals.

Last night’s earthquakes were also felt in parts of Pakistan, including the capital, Islamabad. However, there were no reports of casualties or damage.