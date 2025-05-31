Why was American College Madurai principal suspended one day before his retirement?

The American College Principal, M Davamani Christober, was suspended by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, E Sundaravalli, on Thursday, May 29, due to a DVAC inquiry.

The American College Principal was M Davamani Christober. He retired on May 30th, 2025. By citing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) inquiry pending against him, Commissioner of Collegiate Education E Sundaravalli suspended him on Thursday, which is one day before his retirement.

Also, the DCE appointed Economics Head K Kannabiran as Principal (i/c) who is the senior faculty of the college, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Earlier, citing an ongoing DVAC investigation, Commissioner of Collegiate Education E Sundaravalli, in a letter dated April 24, rejected the approval seeking the extension of tenure of the secretary — M Davamani Christober, who is also the principal of the college — from January 28 to May 31.

Based on a complaint alleging the secretary of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) initiated a preliminary investigation against him, following a recent direction on the same by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The DVAC submitted that the final report in the case would be filed soon.