Welcome back, students: Here's how Shivamogga schools are receiving students with flowers and sweets

On the first day of school reopening, students were welcomed by giving flowers by teachers and headmasters at government schools in the Shivamogga district on Friday, May 30.

The school reopening was celebrated like a festival as per guidelines from the education department. Most government schools in the district were decorated with flowers and other materials, and rangolis were drawn to welcome back students on the first day of school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The schools and their surroundings were cleaned and decorated the school gate, walls and entrance door of the school with flowers by teachers.

Along with teachers, the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members welcomed the students and distributed them school uniforms and textbooks. At some schools, students were given sweets, as per sources of the education department.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) SR Manjunatha told The New Indian Express that the department has asked the government school teachers and headmasters to celebrate the reopening of the schools like a festival by creating such an environment both at rural and in urban areas.

All rooms, classrooms, staff room, kitchens at schools and others were cleaned and decorated. They were asked to give sweets in midday meals, he added. He said that around 90% of uniforms and textbooks were supplied. They will be distributed to students soon.

A Baburatna, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences visited the higher primary school at Puradal and welcomed the students by giving flowers and sweets.

Vinay, headmistress Sunita, teacher Nagaraj, Susheelabai and others were present.

At Karnataka Public School, Anavatti and at Higher Primary School at Moodi of Soraba the students were welcomed by Soraba Tahsildar Manjula Hegdal and Block Education Officer (BEO) Pushpa by giving flowers and sweets to students.

At Durgigudi government primary school, the students were welcomed by the teachers by giving flowers and they decorated the school with flowers and drew colorful rangolis, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

As per sources of the education department, the district has 2,100 government schools and 400 aided schools. The total count of students studying in government schools in the district is 1.10 lakhs, whereas the total count of students studying in schools is 2.58 lakhs.