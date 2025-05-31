UGC NET: Chandigarh scholar sets record for clearing 12 subjects

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, born on June 4, 1968, in Chandigarh, has achieved a remarkable feat by clearing the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) in 12 subjects!



His accomplishments, which include subjects such as Economics, Management, and Commerce, were recorded between June 2011 and December 2024.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially confirmed this record on March 17, 2025, marking a significant milestone in academic excellence.



Details of the upcoming UGC NET 2025 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET 2025 admit card in the second week of June 2025, available for download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to access the admit card.



The UGC NET examination is tentatively scheduled from June 21 to June 30, 2025.



Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates on the exam date, application form, admit card, exam pattern, syllabus, answer key, question paper, results, and qualifying marks.



Exam details

The UGC NET serves as an assessment to determine eligibility for roles such as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or both in Indian universities and colleges.



It is also a key requirement for PhD admissions.



Conducted by the NTA, the exam consists of two papers: Paper 1, which is common to all candidates, and Paper 2, which is subject-specific.



Both papers consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and are completed within a three-hour duration.



Eligibility criteria for UGC NET

To appear for the UGC NET, candidates must meet specific educational qualifications:



- General/Unreserved Category: A minimum of 55% marks in a master’s degree or equivalent.

- Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Other Backward Class - Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)/Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/Third Gender: A minimum of 50% marks in a master’s degree or equivalent.

- PhD Degree Holders: Candidates who completed their postgraduate studies before September 19, 1991, are eligible for a 5% relaxation in marks (from 55% to 50%).



Candidates are encouraged to stay informed by visiting ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates on the UGC NET 2025 examination process and other information.