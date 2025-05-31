This university in US has the highest number of international students. Find out more here

The ongoing legal battle between Harvard University and the Trump administration has intensified discussions about the role of international students in US higher education.



US District Judge Allison Burroughs extended a court order preventing federal authorities from blocking Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Harvard after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under Secretary Kristi Noem, threatened to revoke the university’s authority to admit international students without providing the legally mandated 30-day notice period.



The conflict escalated when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons issued a letter giving Harvard 30 days to address allegations of fostering antisemitism and ties to the Chinese Communist Party.



Vital role of International students

International students are a cornerstone of US higher education, contributing billions in revenue, research innovation, and cultural diversity.

The legal battle at Harvard highlights the high stakes for universities nationwide, many of which rely heavily on their international communities. These students not only enrich campus life, but also strengthen the financial and academic strength of institutions.



Here are the top universities with high international student enrollment

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) and Carnegie Classification for Fall 2023 highlights the US universities with the highest percentages of international students (undergraduate and graduate combined).



The top 10 include:



1) Illinois Institute of Technology: 6,571 students, 51% international

2) Carnegie Mellon University: 14,517 students, 44% international

3) Stevens Institute of Technology: 7,461 students, 42% international

4) Northeastern University: 29,738 students, 40% international

5) The New School: 8,725 students, 40% international

6) Columbia University: 28,756 students, 40% international

7) Johns Hopkins University: 16,830 students, 39% international

8) New York University (NYU): 49,847 students, 37% international

9) Clark University: 3,830 students, 34% international

10) University of Rochester: 10,109 students, 33% international



Other notable institutions with significant international student populations (27-32%) include Harvard University (28%), Caltech (32%), University of Chicago (31%), Boston University (30%), MIT (30%), USC (28%), Washington University in St. Louis (28%), University of Pennsylvania (27%), and Brandeis University (27%).



As the Trump administration’s policies threaten to restrict foreign student enrollment, universities nationwide face potential disruptions to their diversity, research capabilities, and financial stability.